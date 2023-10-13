'Swim Goribilyup' sheds new light on Augusta

A one of a kind river swim event is set to take place in Augusta next month, thanks to a collaboration between local swimming group, Swimming Women and the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries (DLGSC).
Swim Goribilyup will take place on Sunday November 5 and will offer two swim options: a 2 kilometre out-and-back course with the river current, and a 1 kilometre walk followed by a 1 kilometre swim.
Event organiser Charlotte O'Beirne said Swim Goribilyup was designed to be an immersive experience, emphasising connection to nature rather than competitive racing.
"We're thrilled to bring this unique event to Augusta, offering participants the chance to connect with nature in an educational and immersive way," Charlotte said.
"Swim Goribilyup is about more than just swimming; it's about pausing to enjoy the river's beauty, learning about its significance, and sharing stories with fellow participants."
She said swimmers would be encouraged to "pause, look around them, feel the water, notice how it changes as they move along the river".
Swim Goribilyup is about more than just swimming; it's about pausing to enjoy the river's beauty, learning about its significance, and sharing stories with fellow participants.- Charlotte O'Beirne
Wadandi custodian Zac Webb will help participants to engage with the local environment, providing valuable insight and knowledge on flora and fauna and the history of the area.
"To give the event a special feel as swimmers leave they water and remove their amazing event swim cap, they will receive a limited edition Miir mug, filled with a choice of Bahen & Co hot chocolate or Ripple Effect Tea, containing ingredients grown on the banks of Goribilyup."
Volunteer Marine Rescue will be on hand along with Swimming Mermaids, with their surf rescue certificates, to oversee the safety of participants.
The event will kick off just before midday at Colour Patch Cafe with a race briefing and introduction by Zac Webb, providing participants with insights into the area's significance and pointing out what to look for during the swim.
The 2km swimmers will start first, while the 1km swimmers walk to the Ellis Street Jetty.
Once the 2km swimmers have headed to the finish, 1km swimmers will join them in the water, and gear will be transported to the finish line.
For more information and to register, visit swimmingwomen.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.