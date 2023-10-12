Home help holds the key to positive ageing

A recent speaker at the Margaret River Community Centre AGM says the key to supporting our ageing community lies in assisting them to remain at home for as long as possible.
Former WA Minister for Mental Health, Disability Services and Child Protection, Helen Morton presented the discussion on positive ageing, and discussed how people, especially in rural communities, wish to stay in their homes and their communities as they age.
"The key to ageing in place is for people to be living in their own home but with appropriate support that suits their needs and keeps them connected to their community, family, and lifestyle."
Ms Morton discussed the Staying in Place program, a support model she has helped successfully introduce into several WA wheatbelt towns.
"Staying in Place enables people to choose a model of care in the familiar surrounds of their home and the people who can offer that support."
The Staying in Place model works in collaboration with Mable, an organisation which contracts individual support workers.
"The next step in this story for residents of Margaret River and surrounds is a visit from Mable staff who are offering information sessions to interested people on Sunday 15 and Monday 16 October at the Community Centre," MRCC's Sally Hays explained.
"At these sessions you will find out how you can get paid for providing community- based support or get help with ageing while still living at home.
"Mable contracts enable you to help others with personal care, daily activities, or companionship; choose your own hours and rates; get help with invoicing, payments, insurance; choose your own clients and services to provide.'
Interested locals are invited to join Mable to hear about the Staying in Place program at the Margaret River Community Centre's Main Meeting Room on Sunday October 15 (10.30am to 12.00pm) and Monday October 16 (11.30am to 1.00pm). RSVP to Sally Hays at sallybettina7@gmail.com.
