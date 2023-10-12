Radio station offers chance to win free gigs for a year

Radio Margaret River (RMR) is preparing to host a huge evening of entertainment and giveaways this month.
The fundraising event for the local radio station will be held at The River on Thursday, October 19 and will feature a lineup of talented South West musicians, all of whom host their own shows on the community station.
Festivities will kick off at 6:00pm with international DJ Gran Calavera - also known as Tony Gleed - who hosts 'Rubacava Radio' every Thursday at 6:00pm, delivering a blend of relaxed sunset vibes.
Following him will be singer-songwriter Victoria Palermo, who hosts 'Inspo Mingle' on RMR on Thursdays at 9:00am.
The evening's entertainment will conclude with beloved local musicians Dan White, who has been hosting 'Local Produce' since the station's launch three years ago, showcasing the region's thriving music scene.
Radio Margaret River will also be broadcasting the entire event live from The River across the night, and there are plenty of prizes to be won through raffles and door prizes.
Tickets for the event are $10 at the door. Kids are welcome free or charge, and can also enjoy a free hotdog.
"This volunteer-run, not-for-profit radio station is such an asset to the community," Chairperson Pauline McLeod said.
"Revenue is always tight and we need the community's support for a potential FM licence, adding urgency to the need for community backing."
Since its inception three years ago, RMR has trained a number of dedicated volunteers who have devoted themselves to delivering local radio content to the community.
There are currently ten live shows available, with volunteers planning new shows for the future.
As well as the night of fun and fundraising, the event will see the winner of the RMR Golden Ticket competition drawn.
"One lucky RMR subscriber will win free access to gigs at The River for themselves and a friend for an entire year, worth over $7000," explained RMR's Pip Mattiske.
"Attendees at the event can sign up for the draw on the night itself, or alternatively, they can visit the Support Us page on radiomargaretriver.com to sign up there."
The RMR team will hit the streets to promote the fundraiser, armed with chocolates donated by the Margaret River Chocolate Factory.
RMR is actively recruiting a part-time Station Manager. No radio experience is necessary, just management skills and experience. Obtain detailed information by emailing programming@radiomargaretriver.com
Listeners can tune in via on radiomargaretriver.com or through the IHeart app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.