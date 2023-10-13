Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Swings & Roundabouts expands cellar door experience

October 13 2023 - 12:00pm
The newly unveiled Swings & Roundabouts Cellar Door offers a range of new wine tasting experiences at their Yallingup location.
South West winery Swings & Roundabouts has announced the opening of a new cellar door at its Yallingup venue, situated in a dedicated tasting room aimed at providing visitors with an improved wine tasting experience.

Local News

