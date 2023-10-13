Swings & Roundabouts expands cellar door experience

South West winery Swings & Roundabouts has announced the opening of a new cellar door at its Yallingup venue, situated in a dedicated tasting room aimed at providing visitors with an improved wine tasting experience.
Swings & Roundabouts Owner and CEO Andy Hopkins said the new cellar door was part of a larger refurbishment plan to continue improving the already-popular Yallingup venue.
"Swings & Roundabouts is a fun family venue, and it always will be, but at the end of the day we are a winery and we are serious about our wines, as you can see with the large investment in the new cellar door," he said.
"It will give our serious wine aficionados and the new inquisitive wine adventurers an excellent area to taste our latest and greatest in this new Exclusive cellar door area.
"It also allows us to host special events and experiences and we're launching with a new Swings Sensory Sips premium wine tasting experience."
Swings Sensory Sips is a carefully curated wine experience, promising to reveal the impact of using the right glassware to enhance the characteristics of specific wine varieties.
Participants will be able to sniff, swirl, sip and savour their way through Swings' hero wines from its Backyard Stories range in Plumm glassware.
Swings & Roundabouts operations continue to expand as the business announced it recent acquisition of Brash Road Vineyard, a 24-year-old vineyard on 18 hectares on Naturaliste Ridge in the Yallingup Hills.
"This sustainability-certified vineyard produces Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc in low volume and high quality and has been the recipient of multiple accolades.
"Brash Road grapes will balance with those from Swings' 40-year-old Wildwood Vineyard, in the skilled hands of Chief Winemaker Jodie Barton to create wines using traditional techniques sustainably made to deliver classic Margaret River quality."
Also joining the winemaking team is Viticulturalist Jaden McLean, who recently came aboard from Woodlands in Margaret River.
As well as Swings Sensory Sips ($25pp, redeemable for Plumm glassware and Swings & Roundabouts wine purchases), visitors will also be able to enjoy the Swings Backyard Story Experience and Swing off the Beaten Track, offering vineyard tours, introductions to premium wines, and gourmet feasts within the Swings grounds.
Find out more and book online at www.swings.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.