Calling all dogs: Brewhouse pet parade this weekend

It's time to celebrate our four-legged canine friends as Margaret River Brewhouse prepares to host its annual Dogtoberfest event this weekend.
Kicking off from 3pm this Saturday October 14, the event sees locals and their dogs head to the Brewhouse to take part in the 'pooch parade'.
Each year the costumes get bigger and bolder, with owners and dogs alike dressed to the nines in an attempt to win a range of prizes and giveaways throughout the afternoon.
The free family-friendly event drew large crowds last year, keen to soak up the sun and applaud the creative canine couture trotted out by entrants.
Dogtoberfest is at Margaret River Brewhouse on Saturday October 14.
Registrations open at 3pm, with the parade starting from 3.30pm.
