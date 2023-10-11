Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Calling all dogs: Brewhouse pet parade this weekend

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 11 2023 - 1:41pm
Catch some of the finest local pups (and their owners) in costume at the Brewhouse Dogtoberfest event this Saturday. Picture supplied.
It's time to celebrate our four-legged canine friends as Margaret River Brewhouse prepares to host its annual Dogtoberfest event this weekend.

