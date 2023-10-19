Augusta-Margaret River Mail
8,000 expected to attend Margaret River Ag Show

October 19 2023 - 12:53pm
Margaret River Agricultural Society President Lara Armstrong with Neil Earl, from Ag Track sponsors Cowaramup Agencies. Picture supplied.
Around 8,000 people are expected to head to Gloucester Park and surrounds this Saturday for the annual Margaret River Ag Show.

