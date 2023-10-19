8,000 expected to attend Margaret River Ag Show

Around 8,000 people are expected to head to Gloucester Park and surrounds this Saturday for the annual Margaret River Ag Show.
Organisers are encouraging attendees to pre-purchase their tickets online to avoid queues at the gates.
Show President Lara Armstrong said with so much to see and do during the day, people will not want to be waiting in line.
"When gates open at 10am, people who have purchased tickets online will be fast tracked into the grounds," Lara said.
"We have two entry gates; the main gate off Wallcliffe Road and a second gate side near the soccer fields which takes you straight to the Nippers Oval, stacked with things to see and do."
This year, Nippers Oval hosts agricultural entertainment including sheep dog displays, horse riding demonstrations, McDonalds Farm and more.
"We have a massive program offering a variety of entertainment, stalls, competitions, displays, sideshows, rides, animal displays and demonstration, craft, cookery, horticulture, art, photography and more.
"Don't miss Sash Seabourne performing on the Main Stage!"
Lara said the Ag Show drew locals from across the region, looking for a variety of entertainment and activities.
"People love different things about the Show," she said.
"Some are adrenaline seekers, others enjoy the Exhibition Hall competitions, others appreciate the full program of entertainment.
"Lots of people enjoy the agricultural aspects and getting close to livestock and horses and for many, roaming the trade stalls and enjoying the food is good fun.
"For primary-aged children, there is the free Ag Track trail, just look for the signs."
The always popular Retravision fireworks display will take place from 8pm on Saturday evening, while entertainment will continue on the stage.
Lara said it was not too late to be part of the Show, by entering one of the many Exhibition Hall categories, a pet in the Pet Show or the Talent Show.
"Don't be shy! Entering in the Show is a wonderful way to join the community in celebrating its many talents," she said.
The Show opens 10am on Saturday, 21 October and closes 10pm.
For tickets and information, visit www.margaretrivershow.com
