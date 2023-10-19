Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Perfect weather as locals open their garden gates

October 19 2023 - 2:00pm
More than 300 people flocked to see some of the region's most inspiring nature and wildlife gardens that were open to the community as part of the annual Open Nature Gardens Weekend last weekend.

