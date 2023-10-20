New eyes on the Margaret River Art Prize

A trio of respected art experts converged at Margaret River HEART on Friday to judge the 2023 MRIS Margaret River Art Prize.
The prestigious prize worth $5000 is awarded as part of the 2023 Margaret River Art Auction, held as the major annual fundraiser for the Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) and featuring a huge collection of creative works donated by local artists.
Renowned South West artists Shaun Atkinson and Paula Cristoffanini, and Bunbury Regional Art Gallery Director Dr Michael Bianco conferred on the 80-plus piece exhibition, all of which will go under the hammer at the 18th Annual Margaret River Art Auction in November.
As well as the overall winning artwork, judges also selected the winner of the $1500 Emerging Artist Prize.
MRIS spokesperson Melissa White said as a new member of the judging panel, Dr. Bianco brought "a wealth of expertise", with a UWA Ph.D., an MFA in Art & Design from the University of Michigan, an MA in Curatorial Practice from the California College of the Arts, and two decades of international arts industry experience.
As well as the overall winning artwork - which will be announced next week - judges also selected the winner of the $1500 Emerging Artist Prize, set to be revealed on auction night.
Ms White said a total of $11,000 of artist prizes were on offer this year, and extended thanks to the local community for ongoing support of the auction.
"Many thanks to our Gold Sponsors, Margaret River Beer.Co, Ray White Stocker Preston, Jarrahdale Heating, Riverfresh IGA, Margaret River Decorator Centre, Vasse Felix, and Homes by Nature plus a big thankyou to all our other sponsors."
Artworks can be viewed at the Margaret River HEART from Friday, October 20.
The 18th Margaret River Art Auction will be held at the HEART on Saturday November 4. Tickets include supper, a free glass of Margaret River wine or beer, live music, and the chance to take home a Mark Heussenstamm 'original' door prize.
For tickets and info, visit artsmargaretriver.com
