'A huge, heartfelt yangkaa' as Margaret River votes Yes

Wadandi elders have expressed both their deep disappointment and gratitude as the nation reacts to the resounding rejection of the Voice to Parliament referendum on Saturday.
Wadandi custodians Wayne and Toni Webb said they were buoyed by the support shown at individual polling stations across the Capes.
"We are devastated by the outcome and ashamed that the world knows how the majority of our fellow Australians feel about the peoples of the world's oldest living culture," they said in a statement following the result, which saw more than 60 percent of Australians vote against the choice to give First Nations people a voice in federal Parliament.
The Webbs said the results at some South West polling stations demonstrated the region understood the importance of consultation with First Nations people.
"In saying that however, we feel incredibly proud to be supported by the people of Margaret River and surrounding areas. The resounding majority of you voted Yes.
"So a huge heartfelt yangkaa/thank you to the fabulous team, the volunteers and millions of non-Aboriginal people who showed their support.
"You guys are Mooditj."
Despite the Forrest electorate returning a 69.65 percent vote for the No camp, those in Margaret River, Witchcliffe and Cowaramup chose to support the Yes vote.
The resounding majority of you voted Yes. A huge heartfelt Yangkaa/thank you to the fabulous team, the volunteers and millions of non-Aboriginal people who showed their support. You guys are Mooditj.- Wayne and Toni Webb
Cowaramup results showed 50.15 percent support for the Yes vote, as did Witchcliffe's almost 500 voters (53.9 percent). At Margaret River, almost 6000 people turned out to deliver a 54.75 percent result for the affirmative.
Other polling stations in the Shire landed the other way - Augusta returning a 68 percent 'No' vote and Rosa Brook a 60.8 percent result for the negative.
In the City of Busselton, only Yallingup returned a positive result for the Yes campaign, with 55.6 percent of voters choosing to support the question.
More than 16,000 voters in Busselton delivered a 70 percent result against the proposed change to the Constitution.
Acton Park (80 percent), Carbunup (62.4 percent) and Yalyalup (67.1 percent) polling stations returned strong No results, while it was a closer race in Vasse (59.5 percent), Eagle Bay (55.8 percent) and Dunsborough (50.74 percent) for the No campaign to collect a win.
Local Yes23 spokesperson Sarah Flynn said the positive results in the Margaret River region came close to matching the Yes vote outcome from Aboriginal communities in the Kimberley and Pilbara.
"There were over 103 registered volunteers in our Yes23 group, one of the largest groups in the state for community engagement with door knocking, phoning, manning information stands on the street to let people know the facts," Ms Flynn said.
"Marching, swimming and picnicking to demonstrate their support. I couldn't be prouder of our community.
"On polling day our Yes volunteers outnumbered the No volunteers manning the booths 3 to 1. All with a smile on their faces. "It was their tenacity and dedication that helped deliver such a good result of our community."
Ms Flynn said the seeds of a strong, active, engaged community group, in partnership with local Aboriginal elders, had been formed.
"We will be ready to take on the next challenge and this time we will win."
Amnesty spokesperson Pauline McLeod said the local community was a "very empathetic, listening and caring" one.
"The people opened their hearts to the call from our First Nations people to have a voice and to be recognised. Our grandchildren will be proud Margaret River stood with Aboriginal people."
