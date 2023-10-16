Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

New race added to Margaret River Ultra Marathon

Updated October 16 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Entries have opened for the 2024 Margaret River Ultra Marathon, with a brand new race option open to participants. Pictures: Rapid Ascent.
Entries have opened for the 2024 Margaret River Ultra Marathon, with a brand new race option open to participants. Pictures: Rapid Ascent.

Entries have opened for the 2024 Margaret River Ultra Marathon, with organisers Rapid Ascent announcing the inclusion of a 42km trail marathon to the program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.