New race added to Margaret River Ultra Marathon

Entries have opened for the 2024 Margaret River Ultra Marathon, with organisers Rapid Ascent announcing the inclusion of a 42km trail marathon to the program.
The seventh edition of the race will take place on Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12, 2024.
Organisers Rapid Ascent said the new 42km trail marathon to be run on the Sunday provided another option for runners, as well as being a stepping stone to those aspiring to run the popular 80km solo.
"The marathon course promises an entirely new adventure to the 80km race, starting at Yallingup Beach and heading south along the spectacular Cape to Cape track to the finish at Howard Park Winery in Wilyabrup.
"The 80km point-to-point ultra course held on the Saturday offers magnificent trail running with competitors starting at Hamelin Bay and heading north along the Cape to Cape coastline, passing through the breathtaking scenery of Boranup, Redgate and Gracetown. Runners then head inland to the same finish line at Howard Park Winery."
Runners can take part in the 80km ultra marathon solo, or as part of a relay team of 2 to 5 members covering 10-20km each.
The 42km trail marathon is limited to solo runners only.
The Margaret River Ultra Marathon has fast become one of the most popular races on the Australian calendar, reaching participant capacity within weeks of entries opening to the public.
"We have been blown away by the high demand on entries over recent years - the enthusiasm, camaraderie and scenery along the course are no doubt all part of the allure," Sam Maffett, Rapid Ascent's General Manager said.
"Trail running is about getting away from the beaten track and enjoying the wilderness, and with more and more people keen to experience this magnificent event and region, it's what led us to explore and design the new 42km course option."
Rapid Ascent have a self-imposed entry limit of 1,500 participants for the 80km race; and 400 in the 42km race to preserve the competitor experience on each race day.
Organisers urged interested solo competitors and relay teams to register early to avoid missing out.
"It's such an interesting course being in a magic part of the world - the beaches and forests are stunning," 2022 and 2023 winner and course record holder Joshua Chugg said of racing in the region.
Competitors will finish with a celebratory beverage at the official event venue, Howard Park Wines.
A 2km Kids Run will also be held on Sunday morning prior to official presentations in the same location.
Entries for the 2024 Margaret River Ultra Marathon are now open. For more information visit www.MRUltramarathon.com.au
