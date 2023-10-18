Augusta-Margaret River Mail
School group heading to Taiwan youth conference

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 18 2023 - 12:59pm
Alex Temby, Lara Sharpe, Will Dallimore, Lily Field, Angela McCoy and Andrew Host will all head to Taiwan this week. Picture supplied.
Students from Margaret River Senior High School will represent WA for the first time at the upcoming NTPC MAGIC International Youth Conference in Taiwan this week.

