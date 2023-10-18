Young South West basketball stars shine in USA

Two young athletes from the South West are proving the region is a thriving hub of sporting talents as they chase their basketball dreams overseas.
Kellene Harvey, President of the Margaret River Basketball Association (MRBA) said the group was immensely proud of the efforts of 18 year old Art Harvey, born and raised in Margaret River.
"[Art] has recently embarked on an exciting journey to the United States to pursue his passion for basketball at Greensboro College in North Carolina," Kellene told the Mail this week.
"Art is very thankful to Margaret River SHS and the teachers who wrote letters of reference leading to his acceptance into college. His dedication to the sport and love for the game over the years, has seen him consistently contributing his best on and off the court. He has given back to MRBA by coaching and mentoring younger teams and umpiring over the years."
Greensboro College coach Jim Boone recognised the young player's potential and offered him a spot in their 4-year GC Basketball program.
A US tour participating in NCAA live tournaments earlier this year cemented Art's desire to play in the American college basketball scene. Following that tour, he was offered a coveted position in the NCAA college basketball program at Greensboro College in North Carolina by Coach Boone to play and study.
"This is a testament to Art's talent, hard work, and perseverance in the sport," Kellene said. "He has put in significant effort and countless hours of training to enhance his basketball abilities, often traveling from Margaret River to Bunbury and Perth for games and training sessions twice a week.
"His commitment was exemplified by a gruelling 24-hour return road trip to Geraldton as part of his contract with South West Slammers.
"Special thanks should be given to Down South Wholesale for jumping on board and being Art's sponsor for the 2023 NBL1 West season with the Slammers."
Both Art and Caitlin exemplify the determination, dedication, and resilience it takes to achieve one's dreams...- Kellene Harvey
Kellene said living on campus had allowed Art to use his spare time refining his skills on the court, which would have otherwise been spent commuting.
"This transition from the comfort of home to a new life on campus on the other side of the world, away from family and friends, is undoubtedly a significant adjustment," she said.
"Nonetheless, Art is ready to embrace this challenge and represent our community proudly competing in the US College basketball system, especially under the guidance of Coach Boone, who boasts a very impressive track record with NCAA Division 1 & 2 Colleges."
As well as Art Harvey's remarkable achievements, another ex-MRBA player, Caitlin Lord, is also reaching new heights. The 18 year old West Aussie has chosen to pursue her basketball dreams at US Eastern Florida Junior College in Florida, having previously played for Willetton BA and more recently the Cockburn Cougars.
"Caitlin's dedication to the sport and passion for basketball has led her to commit to NJCAA basketball with the Titans at Eastern Florida JUCO," Kellene said of the young star, who relocated to Perth with her family a few years ago to support her sporting aspirations.
"Both Art and Caitlin exemplify the determination, dedication, and resilience it takes to achieve one's dreams, serving as an inspiration for all young athletes in Margaret River."
