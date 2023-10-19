Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Urgent callout for Hawks players

October 19 2023 - 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks A grade captain Jack Green with his son and fellow Hawk, Jimmy, another example of the Hawks family-oriented club culture. Picture supplied.
Hawks A grade captain Jack Green with his son and fellow Hawk, Jimmy, another example of the Hawks family-oriented club culture. Picture supplied.

The Margaret River Hawks Cricket Club are putting a final, urgent call out for players for the current cricket season, with the club needing to decide this week whether to put a C grade side into the Busselton Margaret River Cricket Association competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.