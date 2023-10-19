Urgent callout for Hawks players

The Margaret River Hawks Cricket Club are putting a final, urgent call out for players for the current cricket season, with the club needing to decide this week whether to put a C grade side into the Busselton Margaret River Cricket Association competition.
A club spokesperson said while senior numbers were looking better than last year, the Hawks still needed to find 6 to 10 players to be able to present a senior squad large enough for three sides, "in a season where the B grade team is looking to go back to back in premiership glory, and the A grade side to continue their strong start to the season".
With a really good junior base, including more than 35 Master Blasters participants and around 100 junior cricketers, the final piece of the Hawks cricket puzzle is a competitive C grade side.
"With a really good junior base, including more than 35 Master Blasters participants and around 100 junior cricketers, the final piece of the Hawks cricket puzzle is a competitive C grade side.
"The club welcomes all FIFO workers, we have numerous father son combinations, while male and female cricketers alike are welcomed."
Players with little experience to those with a lifelong love affair with cricket, as well as those who are returning to the game after several years away, the Hawks are keen to speak to any cricketers interested in committing to the year.
If you are unsure of how to register, or even how much you could play, contact Club President Elle Weston, on 0400 370 067.
For more information on the Hawks visit facebook.com/margaretriverhawkscricketclub
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.