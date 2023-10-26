Spring performance at the District Club

Locals will have the chance to catch the Margaret River Concert Band this Saturday night with a special performance at the Margaret River District Club.
"After the success of last year's Spring Concert and earlier this year's Augusta Playout the band is certainly looking forward to entertaining on Saturday," MRCB drummer, Deb Perry said.
"Under our experienced musical director Karen Neidermyer, band members have all been busy practicing and rehearsing over the last few months, thoroughly enjoying the challenges that a performance like this brings."
Deb said the night's entertainment would include toe-tapping well known pop, latin and swing classics, with a touch of rock and roll.
"We are privileged to have the wonderful Michelle Spriggs joining us for the night to round off a thoroughly entertaining evening for everyone," she said.
She said the band was always looking for new members and players, regardless of skill level or experience.
"To follow the group and see our latest news, visit our website or Facebook page."
The Margaret River Concert Band will perform at the District Club on Saturday October 28 from 7.30pm. Tickets are $25 (Student tickets $10) and can be booked via www.margaretriverconcertband.com or purchased at the door on the night.
Rehearsals are held Tuesdays at Margaret River SHS from 7pm-9pm. For more info contact Deb on 0428 131 148.
