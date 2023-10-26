Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Spring performance at the District Club

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Louise Marsh performs with the Margaret River Concert Band. Picture supplied.
Locals will have the chance to catch the Margaret River Concert Band this Saturday night with a special performance at the Margaret River District Club.

