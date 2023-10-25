2023 Margaret River Art Prize winner revealed

The winner of the 18th Annual Margaret River Art Auction's Margaret River Art Prize has been revealed, with artist Roslyn Hamdorf named this year's recipient of the prestigious award.
A South West-based landscape abstract artist, Hamdorf will receive $5000 for her oil on canvas, 'Sea Fog' thanks to Riverfresh IGA.
"I like to explore the relationship of tension, balance and erosion within a landscape," she said.
"Rocks feature in many of my works as they are often a window into how our unique Australian landscapes formed.
"Each year I spend time camping, exploring, painting and writing, returning to my studio with a head full of inspiration."
Hamdorf is a second-time participant in the annual art auction, which sees artists from a wide variety of disciplines donate pieces to help support the ongoing operation of the Margaret River Independent School (MRIS).
Each year judges select the best entry and offer commendations on other impressive works.
This year, the judges described Hamdorf's work as "at the same time ethereal and monumental".
"They appreciated the articulate blending of the sky and water, diffusing horizontal line while at the same time emphasising the monumentality of the rocks.
"They also highlighted its use of colour and texture, excellent composition, and subtle abstraction."
Sarah Hewer's 'Found #7' was commended for it's "wow factor".
"Technically very well executed. A very interesting piece that could read as a vessel, abstract treatment of a root or a shell.
"Very sculptural appearing to be rendered in marble with an almost archaeological quality.
"A transformative treatment and excellent resolution of a familiar object with an ocean connection which is so significant to the region."
Printmaker Francesco Geronazzo's 'Pinnacles' was also recognised for it's 'strong technical ability, excellently executed with considered use of plates, its edges, marks and considered cleaning", while Alexandra Butler's 'Scorched Earth Flask' was a "nicely rendered contemporary ceramic. Deceptively difficult to achieve form with thoughtful use of material".
The 18th Annual Margaret River Art Auction will be held at the Margaret River HEART on Saturday November 4, 2023. Doors open at 6.00pm with live music, complimentary supper and a glass of Margaret River wine before bidding begins at 7.00pm.
To view the catalogue and for ticket bookings, visit mris.wa.edu.au/mris-events/art-auction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.