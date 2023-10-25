A month of colour and fun planned for PrideFEST

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River will partner with Margi Pride, Freedom State, the Concrete Club and Q-Squad to present a series of free, accessible and inclusive events to mark PrideFEST 2023.
The events will be held across November to coincide with Pride WA's annual celebration, which this year takes on the theme of 'Be Brave, Be Strong, Be You'.
Shire Community Development Officer Rebecca Young encouraged community members, allies and supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community to attend the events, which include a flag raising ceremony, roller disco and gender diversity discussions.
"These colourful and varied events have been thoughtfully crafted in collaboration with local Pride groups, ensuring that there's something for everyone," Ms Young said.
"PrideFest celebrations reflect the Shire's commitment to creating welcoming communities in line with the Access and Inclusion Plan, and to connect young people in a safe and inclusive way, with the Empowering Youth Plan".
Joining the celebrations at select events will be professional Drag Queens The Pam Sandwich and Lola Blades.
"We are so excited to get back to Margaret River to make some magic happen," Pam said.
"It's events like these that really do make a positive impact."
Key events include:
Pride Flag Raising Ceremony and Breakfast
Thursday 2 November, 8am to 9am, in front of the Shire Administration Building. Enjoy complimentary breakfast on the lawn with live music by Ruby and Ruby (all ages).
Pride Jewellery Making Workshop
Thursday 9 November, 4.30pm to 7pm, Margaret River Library (ages 12+). Pizzas and refreshments provided.
Tuesday 14 November, 5.30pm to 7pm, Margaret River Library (ages 15+). LGBTQIA+ and Gender Diversity chat and Q&A with Alannah De Munck and Shane Early from Freedom State.
Saturday 18 November, 12.30pm to 3pm, Nala Bardip Mia - Margaret River HEART (ages 12+, limited spaces).
Saturday 18 November, 6.30pm to 9pm, Margaret River Recreation Centre (all ages, limited skates available). Supported by the Concrete Club.
Saturday 25 November, 3pm to 6pm, Margaret River Youth Precinct.
Drag Trivia - Margi Pride Inc Fundraiser.
Friday 17 November, 7pm, Rio's Margaret River, $10 cash at the door.
To find out more about events in Margaret River and to book visit amrshire.wa.gov.au/PrideFEST2023.
