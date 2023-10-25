Cowaramup's creative kids excel in writing contest

Cowaramup Primary School student Asha Kruger has been recognised for her writing talents, collecting second place in the 2023 Craig Silvey Young Writers Award.
Teacher Zac Yorke said a number of Cowaramup students participated in the competition, which celebrates the talent and potential of WA's young writers from Year one to Year 12.
"Congratulations to the talented individuals: Liela Moulton, Ash Kempton, Finn Burke, and Asha Kruger for their entries," Mr Yorke said.
"They have all demonstrated exceptional writing skills, and it's evident that they invested considerable time, commitment, and effort into their submissions."
The Award was presented by the City of Subiaco, where Asha received second place in the upper-year category.
Mr Yorke noted Asha's outstanding achievement as a finalist, and the strong representation from the school.
"This is an exceptional accomplishment, considering that the competition spans across the entire state. Well done, Asha!"
