Cowaramup's creative kids excel in writing contest

Nicky Lefebvre
October 26 2023 - 10:30am
Asha Kruger with WA author Craig Silvey. Asha was awarded second place in the 2023 Craig Silvey Young Writers Award. Picture supplied.
Cowaramup Primary School student Asha Kruger has been recognised for her writing talents, collecting second place in the 2023 Craig Silvey Young Writers Award.

