Guest speakers to host refugee info sessions

Representatives from Grandmothers for Refugees (G4R) will head to the South West this weekend to present two informative sessions about refugees and asylum seekers, and their situation onshore and offshore.
The group was established in 2014 and boasts around 20 groups on the east coast, and three active, electorate-based groups in WA.
Guest speakers Betty McGeever and Marita Keenan will host the public meetings in the Forrest electorate.
"Some things have changed since the election such as the Tamil family are happily home in Biloela, but for many the situation is still grim and Grandmothers believe it can be better, not only for the benefit of the refugees but also for Australia," Betty McGeever said.
"I hope your readers will join us."
Betty's talk will cover offshore and onshore refugee experiences and challenges, personal stories, and will outline the difficulties that people seeking asylum must endure in their effort to find safety and welcome in Australia.
Marita Keenan also be on hand to answer questions about the G4R, groups and purpose.
The G4R group advocates for a reset of Australia's policies regarding refugees and asylum seekers, and a fair go in its implementation.
They work to raise awareness and inform and influence those in power.
"Current priorities are an end to mandatory detention of all refugees and people seeking asylum, both onshore and offshore, immediate release of refugees in locked detention, and appropriate support for all refugees and their families living in community settings."
The Grandmothers for Refugees meetings will be held on Saturday 28 October from 3 to 5pm, in the Highway Hotel, Spencer Street, Bunbury and Sunday 29 October from 3 to 5 pm, in the Uniting Church, Tingle Street, Margaret River.
To find out more about G4R visit their excellent website www.grandmothersforrefugees.org
