Student-run bike wash a hit with Cape to Cape riders

A team of young mountain biking enthusiasts from Margaret River Senior High School (MRSHS) have had an exciting weekend surrounded by elite athletes.
The Year 9 MRSHS students volunteered their time at the annual Cape to Cape MTB multi stage endurance race, where they provided a gold-star bike wash service to riders, including elite Tour de France rider, Richie Porte.
The school students operated the onsite bike wash service over two consecutive days, first at Stage 1 from Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse, and then again at Stage 2 from MR Barval Fine Wines.
Tasmanian-born cycling champion Porte took a moment to capture a photo with the young fans at the bike wash station.
The project was organised as part of an integrated learning opportunity approved by the school.
"Over 1600 riders take part in this event and providing a free onsite bike wash service is essential," Ironman event coordinator Danielle Francis said.
Student volunteers were commended for the attention to detail, polite banter and mechanical bike service they provided riders.
The students earned an hourly rate for the service, which has been donated directly to the high school from Ironman for their participation.
"Ironman likes to provide opportunities for local students and reward them for their services. These events are only possible with volunteer participation," Ms Francis said.
The race is held over approximately 200 kilometres and puts riders through a total of 2,500m of climbing.
Each day riders take on between 34km and 59km through a series of terrains and environments to challenge the participants, with a mix of fast flowing single trail, farm tracks, groomed downhill trails and fire trails.
Much of the course runs through private land only accessed while racing the Cape to Cape MTB, leaving bikes in serious need of some TLC.
Michael Brookes from Margaret River Mountain Bike Tours praised the students for their efforts in working alongside event crew.
"It was a pleasure having MRSHS students involved and we hope to continue this partnership in years to come," Mr Brookes said.
