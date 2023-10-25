One day format brings crowds to Margaret River Show | Photos

Organisers of the Margaret River Ag Show thanked the community for its overwhelming support as the annual event took on a new, one day format.
Gloucester Park was packed with attendees on Saturday, keen to take in the sights and sounds of the Show before the Retravision-sponsored fireworks capped off the day of fun.
The hardworking volunteer committee extended thanks to the individuals, groups and businesses who helped the Show come together over the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.