Close contest in vote for Shire President

Julia Meldrum has been named as the first Shire of Augusta Margaret River President elected by popular vote after results of the 2023 Local Government Election were handed down over the weekend.
Following the official polling day of October 21, ballots were counted with Cr Meldrum receiving 38.83 percent of the vote for Shire President, ahead of candidates Kylie Kennaugh (36.70 percent) and Paula Cristoffanini (24.46 percent).
She becomes the third female Shire President for Augusta Margaret River.
"It is an honour and privilege to be selected by my community of the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, in the role of Shire President for the next four years," Cr Meldrum told the Mail.
"Our Shire is one of state, national and international significance and I'm excited and committed to work with this engaged community in building resilience and connectedness as we face the various challenges that are occurring now and those in front of us.
Of the 12,644 total electors, just 35.02 percent returned a vote for the Shire Presidency, and 34.70 percent for the Councillors election.
"Now, more than ever, is the time to enable and support capacity building, resilience, and strength within our local community as a whole, and support the community in building a future that is bright and balanced for our children and grandchildren."
Cr Meldrum extended her thanks to the outgoing Shire President, saying her leadership and advocacy for the Shire had been commendable.
"I'd like to thank Paula Cristoffanini for her last two years as the leader of our Council during some challenging times," she said.
"Thanks to all those who have supporting me and entrusted me in this very important leadership role."
In the contest for available council seats, Cr Kennaugh (26.04 percent), Nicki Jones (19.65 percent) and Cr Cristoffanini (16.76 percent) polled highest, and will each serve a four-year term. Greg Boland (15.39 percent), was elected to fill the vacancy created by Cr Meldrum's move to the Shire Presidency. Cr Boland will hold office for two years, being the remainder of Cr Meldrum's existing tenure on Council.
Melissa Rose D'Ath received 13.28 percent of the vote, while Reg Gillard landed 6.30 percent and Diane Fischer 2.59 percent.
In Busselton, a tight race saw a last minute recount on Tuesday morning, with Phill Cronin confirmed as the new Busselton Mayor-elect by the WAEC.
Councillors will be sworn in at a public ceremony this morning, followed by a Special Council Meeting where Council will vote to fill the Deputy Shire President position.
