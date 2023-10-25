Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Close contest in vote for Shire President

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 25 2023 - 11:39am
Julia Meldrum is the first Shire of Augusta Margaret River President elected by popular vote, receiving 38.83 percent of the vote. Picture via AMR Shire.
Julia Meldrum is the first Shire of Augusta Margaret River President elected by popular vote, receiving 38.83 percent of the vote. Picture via AMR Shire.

Julia Meldrum has been named as the first Shire of Augusta Margaret River President elected by popular vote after results of the 2023 Local Government Election were handed down over the weekend.

