Augusta-Margaret River Mail
River experts lead the way in conservation care

By Nature Conservation
November 1 2023 - 1:47pm
Local river steward Dr Ann Ward will lead a guided restoration walk on Thursday, November 2. Picture supplied.
The next free event is just around the corner in Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's exciting new initiative aimed at inspiring locals to cherish and care for the Margaret River.

