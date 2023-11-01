School choir stops by for Mirrambeena concert

Last Wednesday morning residents and staff at Mirrambeena Residential Care were treated to a special performance by the Margaret River Senior High School (MRSHS) River Lights Choir.
Accompanied by IMSS vocal coach Michelle Spriggs and school chaplain Kathryn Seisun, IMSS choir leader Andrea Manners led the singers through a varied selection of their recent repertoire, while Upper School ATAR singers Casey Harrison and Ruby Pickersgill also presented solos.
Andrea said the music was warmly received, with clapping, singing along, wiping away of some tears and even dancing.
"The choir singers also got to engage with residents after the show by asking them the secrets to longevity - a good wife was one answer - and by hearing stories of what they used to do during their working years, such as making bras & knickers!"
Mirrambeena Lifestyle Coordinator Megan Turnbull praised the choir for how "radiantly beautiful they all looked when they sang", while 101 year old resident and war veteran, Mr Brian Walley thanked the choir for coming to share their hearts and music with them all.
Andrea said such a special time was had by the performers and Mirrambeena personnel, that more performances and relationship building was being planned, with mutually prepared songs for sing-a-longs, and presentation of well-loved music from eras familiar to the residents.
"Group singing has many known health benefits like lifting mood, building confidence and relational unity, and reducing stress," she said.
"Music can have many benefits in the setting of dementia by helping reduce anxiety and depression, maintaining speech and language, enhancing quality of life and also has a positive impact on carers."
The MRSHS River Lights Choir will next perform at the Community Christmas Carols event on Friday December 8th.
