Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

School choir stops by for Mirrambeena concert

By Nicky Lefebvre
November 1 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The River Lights Choir, with (front left) Michelle Spriggs, Andrea Manners, Megan Turnbull, and Mr Brian Walley. Picture by Kathryn Seisun.
The River Lights Choir, with (front left) Michelle Spriggs, Andrea Manners, Megan Turnbull, and Mr Brian Walley. Picture by Kathryn Seisun.

Last Wednesday morning residents and staff at Mirrambeena Residential Care were treated to a special performance by the Margaret River Senior High School (MRSHS) River Lights Choir.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.