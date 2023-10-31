Charities join forces for festive food help

With Christmas fast approaching, a group of not-for-profit charitable organisations have joined forces to help put food on the tables of all residents in the region.
Community Pantry Coordinator Terri Sharpe sees hundreds of Margaret River residents every week, many of whom will be doing it tough this Christmas period.
"We're asking all member of our community to contribute a dry good or two to collection baskets in our three local supermarkets", she said.
Baskets remain permanently set-up for the Community Pantry, but over the Christmas period those baskets will also be collecting on behalf of other charitable organisations in the area - namely the Margaret River Soup Kitchen, River Angels, and the Margaret River Community Centre.
"All our charity organisations help so many people," Terri said. "And we don't want members of the community having to decide who they want to support. This initiative ensures food will go to those who need it.''
During November and December, Woolworths, Coles and Riverfresh IGA will have donation baskets at the front of stores. Community members are asked to place their dry goods donations into those baskets.
Volunteers will distribute the goods amongst the charities, ensuring all residents a better Christmas period.
"Christmas can be a very challenging time for many, and this is our way of helping to lighten the load," Terri said. "Every contribution will make a difference to someone on Christmas Day."
River Angel's Lynda Donovan oversees the supply of approximately 35 to 40 Christmas hampers to local families experiencing the impacts of cancer.
"We distribute our hampers the first week in December, ensuring families timely delivery of goods over the Christmas period," she said. "Please start making your donations now if you are in a position to do so."
Terri said there was "literally no dry good that will not be put to good use this Christmas period", but items of particular value include UHT milk, non-dairy milk alternatives like oat and soy milk, cereals, brown rice, pasta sauces, and gluten-free alternatives.
