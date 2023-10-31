Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Charities join forces for festive food help

November 1 2023 - 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charities join forces for festive food help
Charities join forces for festive food help

With Christmas fast approaching, a group of not-for-profit charitable organisations have joined forces to help put food on the tables of all residents in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.