A new chapter for Augusta Margaret River Council

The first President of the Shire of Augusta Margaret River to be elected by popular vote says it is an "honour and a privilege" to have been selected by her community.
"Our Shire is one of state, national and international significance and I'm excited and committed to work with this engaged community in building resilience and connectedness as we face the various challenges that are occurring now and those in front of us," Cr Meldrum told the Mail.
"Now, more than ever, is the time to enable and support capacity building, resilience, and strength within our local community as a whole, and support the community in building a future that is bright and balanced for our children and grandchildren."
During the election campaign, Cr Meldrum stressed the importance of the Shire engaging with the community and creating a stronger understanding of its role in the region.
"Local governments play a crucial role in shaping communities, managing resources, and making significant decisions that directly impact residents' lives," she said.
"[We need to] improve on our dealings with ratepayers and businesses within the Shire to ensure engagement is genuine, efficient, respectful and inclusive."
Cr Meldrum extended her thanks to the outgoing Shire President Paula Cristoffanini, saying her leadership and advocacy for the Shire had been commendable.
"I'd like to thank Paula Cristoffanini for her last two years as the leader of our Council during some challenging times," she said.
"Thanks to all those who have supported me and entrusted me in this very important leadership role."
Cr Cristoffanini was last week selected by Council to serve as Deputy Shire President.
She will serve alongside Nicki Jones, Greg Boland and Kylie Kennaugh, who also won seats at the recent election.
Councillors David Binks, Ian Earl and Tracey Muir will remain on Council, with their terms due to expire in October 2025.
