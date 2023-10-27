Promise of mini golf glory puts players on course

Who will be crowned the mini golf champion of the South West?
The battle for golfing glory will land at Yallingup Maze & Mini Golf this weekend, where the first and only South West qualifying round will be held for the inaugural WA Mini Golf State Championships.
The winner of this weekend's round will qualify to compete in the State final, as well as winning local prizes and claiming the title of the Mini Golf Champion of the South West.
Yallingup Maze & Mini Golf owner Heidi Teasdale said the venue was thrilled to host the first ever qualifying round.
"We opened our mini-golf course in August 2022 with an aim to provide the South West with a world class mini-golf venue," she said.
The Yallingup mini-golf course received runner up for Best Recreational Facility in the 2023 Landscaping Industry Awards of Western Australia.
"It's a beautiful and professionally designed course that features a central water body with six cascading waterfalls and landscaped gardens," Heidi said.
"We designed it for adults, but kept kids in mind. Each hole features a hard and an easy option."
This is the first time that Western Australia will have an official WA Mini Golf Champion.
The initiative was started by Golf WA and qualifying rounds are being held in Perth and South West during October.
South West winners will take home a $300 voucher for the Open division, a $200 voucher for the junior division and a $100 voucher for the best wacky golf outfit, courtesy of Yallingup Maze and Mini-Golf.
Winning pairs in each category from each venue around the State will progress to the WA final at Collier Park on Saturday November 11.
From there, the Open division State Champion pair will pocket $1,000 plus prizes, while the Junior and All Abilities categories will collect $500, plus prizes.
The South West qualifying round will be run this weekend, on both Saturday 28 October and Sunday 29 October from 9am-11am.
All ages and all abilities are welcome, with the main aim being fun.
The event is run in teams of two, with the best score per hole counting.
To enter, simply find a partner, register at www.golfwa.org.au/cms/event-tournament/mini-golf-championship-of-wa and head to Yallingup Maze & Mini Golf this weekend between 9am and 11am.
For more info, contact Yallingup Maze on 9756 6500 or visit yallingupmaze.com.au
