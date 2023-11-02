First trip West for bluegrass group

Renowned bluegrass group the Foghorn Stringband will perform a one-off show at the Witchcliffe Hall this month as part of their latest Australian tour.
Described as the "gold standard for real-deal hard-hitting genuine old-time American string band music", the band will play Perth and WA for the first time.
Boasting a lineup of master performers and historians - Caleb Klauder (vocals, mandolin, fiddle); Reeb Willms (vocals, guitar); Nadine Landry (vocals, upright bass) and Stephen 'Sammy' Lind (vocals, fiddle, banjo) - the group perform around a single microphone.
With a repertoire including bluegrass, old time, blues and Cajun influences and eight albums, thousands of shows, over 15 years of touring under their belts, the band has developed a strong following throughout the world and an entirely new generation of roots musicians following their lead.
They will headline the Mountaingrass Festival in Victoria, before heading West where they will play five concerts, including the Kalamunda Arts Centre on Friday November 17 and will also be appearing at the Duke of George in East Fremantle (Nov 15), Albany (Nov 18) and the Yabberup Hall (Nov 19).
The Foghorn Stringband will perform a the Witchcliffe Hall on Monday November 20.
For more information and tickets, visit www.foghornstringband.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.