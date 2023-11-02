Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

First trip West for bluegrass group

November 2 2023 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Foghorn Stringband are a group of internationally renowned musicians and historians, who will bring their unique bluegrass sounds to Witchcliffe on November 20.
The Foghorn Stringband are a group of internationally renowned musicians and historians, who will bring their unique bluegrass sounds to Witchcliffe on November 20.

Renowned bluegrass group the Foghorn Stringband will perform a one-off show at the Witchcliffe Hall this month as part of their latest Australian tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.