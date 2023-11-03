Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Energetic show brings rays of hope

November 3 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'The Sunshine Club' features a talented cast of 11 performers, including emerging and established First Nations artists. Pictures supplied.
'The Sunshine Club' features a talented cast of 11 performers, including emerging and established First Nations artists. Pictures supplied.

Hailed as a "brilliant new landmark in Australian musicals", 'The Sunshine Club' musical play will land in Margaret River for one night only this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.