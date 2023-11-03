Energetic show brings rays of hope

Hailed as a "brilliant new landmark in Australian musicals", 'The Sunshine Club' musical play will land in Margaret River for one night only this month.
Written and directed by proud Noonuccal Nuugi man Wesley Enoch AM, the energetic and engaging musical play features a variety of music styles, with 28 songs composed by the esteemed John Rodgers.
It tells the story of Frank Doyle, an Aboriginal serviceman who returns from World War II to find that although the wider world may have changed, attitudes in Brisbane are just the same.
Filled with a defiant energy and ambition for a better life, Frank starts The Sunshine Club, a place where black and white can meet and, most importantly, dance. Here he dreams of a future where he can dance in step with Rose, the girl next door.
Arts Margaret River's Christopher Young said the award winning show was a "thought provoking, vibrant and above all joyful night of theatre and music".
"It is perfect for audiences seeking entertaining, socially relevant work, at a time of heightened social discourse on Indigenous Affairs, as Australia unsuccessfully incorporated the Indigenous Voice to Parliament."
A live five piece band is joined by a talented cast of 11 performers, including emerging and established First Nations artists.
'The Sunshine Club' is on Friday, November 17, 7.30pm - 10.00pm at Margaret River HEART.
Tickets (Adult $48 / Concession $45 / ArtsMR Members $42 / Youth $22 / Family $118 / Member Family $100) and further details via www.artsmargaretriver.com
