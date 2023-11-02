Hawks claim narrow win over Dunsborough

MARGARET RIVER Hawks and Vasse are both unbeaten from three starts and share the lead on the Yates Shield points table in Busselton-Margaret River's A-Grade cricket competition.
Hawks edged out Dunsborough by just 9 runs in an exciting finish at the Dunsborough Playing Fields on Saturday, while Vasse made light work of St Marys in a dominant display at Barnard Park.
The third A-Grade match saw Yallingup-Oddbods finally notch their first victory of the summer when they overcame Cowaramup by three wickets in a tight contest at Bovell Park.
Conditions heavily favoured the bowlers at Bovell Park and Dunsborough. The turf wickets at both venues produced some steepling bounce to make batting a courageous undertaking.
The best A-Grade batting environment by far was beachside, where the Barnard Park turf wicket continued its miraculous new life under head curator Michael Earl and his team of helpers.
Vasse capitalised on the reliable track at Barnard by notching an excellent 8-219 (50 overs) against St Marys, with a fourth-wicket stand Miles Darragh (72) and Jeremy Murphy (36) establishing the cornerstone of the innings.
Saints lost skipper Peter Grygorcewicz early on the day with a pulled hamstring, but battled on gamely with teenage bowlers Ryley Barrow, Sean Zahra and Will Snaddon contributing well in tough circumstances.
In reply St Marys were held to 94, with import Zoz Saeed hitting a cracking six before falling to a leaping catch by Jeremy Murphy at midwicket.
Vasse veteran Brad Kearney (5-29) dominated the bowling analyses.
At Bovell Park, Yallingup-Oddbods dismissed Cowaramup for 108 in 36 overs, with Archer Coates (24) adapting best to the challenge, and Haig Colombera and Neil Langenhoven taking three wickets apiece for YOBS.
Bailey Knipe also impressed with his pace.
In reply, YOBS plummetted to 7-84 and looked in danger of defeat, before recovering through Brendan Miller (33 not out) to scrape home by three wickets.
Import Ben Cox (3-32) showed his allround talents for the Bulls.
For the second week in a row Dunsborough were beaten by less than 10 runs, this time succumbing to Margaret River Hawks at Dunsborough.
Allrounder Grant Garstone continued his excellent early season with another key performance, opening the batsman and scoring 36 off 47 balls in typical style.
But it was 14-year-old Sam Joyce who impressed most, striking an unbeaten 32 in the late overs as Hawks recovered from 7-84 to total a competitive 144.
All seven bowlers used by Dunsborough were successful, but in response only Phil Watts (31) came to terms with the wily spin of Rumesh Silva (2-12 off 10 overs) and Peter Crimp. Tailenders Seb Watts and Elijah Truscott managed to Dunsborough alive before the petrol finally ran out on 135 in the 50 th over.
In B-Grade cricket, Vasse thumped 234 at Barnard Park, with Brendan Cribb smashing 59 off 37 balls and Ben Mattock, Matt Snaddon and Robbie Trebell taking three wickets each, and St Marys responding with 173, with skipper Matt Miller (68) finding good form.
At Dunsborough, Hawks were held to 104 all out (Michael Earl hitting 31 not out at No. 10) before Dunsborough cantered home in reply by eight wickets.
Richard Norrish (four wickets) and Ben Cadd (62 not out) made it look easy for the victors.
In C-Grade cricket, YOBS Academy made an amazing comeback from 5-17 to total 9-177 against Nannup at Bovell Park, with Sam Power (53) and Alex Driscoll (41 not out) boosting the total late in the innings. Royce Guthridge, Lachlan Smith and Emma Bresser took three wickets apiece for the visitors, who could only muster 70 in reply.
Vasse (169) went down to Dunsborough (7-170) with three balls to spare, Alby Braimbridge hitting 56 and Stuart Watson taking 4 for 38 for the victors.
In the remaining game Cowaramup recovered from a disastrous 9-39 to total 86 against YOBS, with Griffin O'Neil and Andrew Cook adding more than half the total for the last wicket.
It was not enough as YOBS cruised home to win by eight wickets.
