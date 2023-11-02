Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Hawks claim narrow win over Dunsborough

By Allan Miller
November 2 2023 - 11:42am
Sam Joyce, who turned 15 this week, smashed a blistering 103 off 54 balls in U16 cricket at Dunsborough on Saturday and followed up with a valuable A-Grade innings for Margaret River Hawks in the afternoon. Picture; Allan Miller.
MARGARET RIVER Hawks and Vasse are both unbeaten from three starts and share the lead on the Yates Shield points table in Busselton-Margaret River's A-Grade cricket competition.

