Busselton racehorse could share prize with charity

Amelia's Jewel will take on Australia's second richest race next weekend, with a South West organisation set to benefit if she takes out the win.
Locally owned by Peter and Annie Walsh, the racing superstar is well on her way to racing stardom, having won the Group 2 'Let's Elope' stakes (1400m), at Flemington and the Ladbrokes Stocks Stakes (1600m) in September.
Now she is set to run in the Golden Eagle 2023, which offers a prize purse of $10 million, making it the second richest race in the country behind The Everest.
Each horse in the field also bears a nomination of a charity, with a chance to donate 10 percent of the prizemoney it earns to that not for profit group.
The charity nominated alongside the winning horse will receive a $525,000 donation.
A spokesperson said the Walshes had selected the volunteer-run Dunsborough Community Respite, which provides a garden setting for disabled and disadvantaged people to learn how to provide food for themselves and how to cook meals, as well as a gym area to assist with exercise and fitness.
"The local community is really behind 'Amelia's Jewel' and we are all excited to see what she can achieve on the East coast," owner Peter Walsh said.
"Amelia's Jewel' is one of the most exciting horses to come out of Western Australia in a long time and for her to be a Busselton girl, makes it even more special.
"We are looking forward to taking the best on, and do Busselton and the South West proud."
The mare also took out the WA Racehorse of the Year Award at the Ritz Carlton in August, was named 3YO Racehorse of the Year.
