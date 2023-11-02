Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Busselton racehorse could share prize with charity

By Nicky Lefebvre
November 2 2023 - 12:30pm
Peter and Annie Walsh have nominated the volunteer-run Dunsborough Community Respite ahead of The Golden Eagle.
Amelia's Jewel will take on Australia's second richest race next weekend, with a South West organisation set to benefit if she takes out the win.

