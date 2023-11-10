Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Next problem plant on 'Woody Weeds' hitlist

November 10 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mike Griffiths with a Victorian Teatree. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
Mike Griffiths with a Victorian Teatree. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.

Victorian Teatree is the latest problem weed tree being targeted in Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's Woody Weeds Campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.