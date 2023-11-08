18th Margaret River Art Auction | Photos

Almost 300 tickets were sold ahead of the 18th Margaret River Art Auction on Saturday night, where guests enjoyed supper, wine from Vasse Felix, and beer from Margaret River Beer Co before the auction of works donated by artists to raise funds for Margaret River Independent School (MRIS).
MRIS Chairperson Jessica Worrall said the event would not be possible without the donation of artworks, support of sponsors, and involvement of dedicated parents and staff.
This year, funds will be put towards the development of the school's sports oval.
A record $11,000 worth of prize money was awarded to five artists on the night.
Roslyn Hamdorf won the Margaret River Art Prize of $5000, while the $2000 People's Choice Award sponsored by Margaret River Beer Co, went to Misty Shipway for 'Shoalmates'.
The Jarrahdale Heating Emerging Artist Prize of $1500 was awarded to Jessie Hartwig Boutkan for 'Waiting on a Mate' Figure 3 and Figure 4.
Murray Stevenson's 'Djorrdilya' (Splendid Fairy Wren) sculpture, won the $1000 Homes by Nature Sustainability Art Prize, while the $1500 Packers' Prize, chosen by the hard-working art auction packing and hanging team, went to Francesco Geronazzo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.