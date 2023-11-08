Miller takes the wheel at Radio Margaret River

A new Station Manager has been appointed at local internet community radio station, Radio Margaret River (RMR), as the volunteer-run operation heads into its fourth year.
Small business mentor and host of his own community radio show in Perth, Kevin Miller lands at the station with a wealth of experience.
"We were thrilled with the high calibre of applicants for the part-time role but Kevin stood out with his background in growing businesses, increasing revenue and building long-term viability," RMR Chair Pauline McLeod said.
"Not only that, he has a passion and enthusiasm for community radio."
Miller, who also hosts a small business podcast, said he believed his background in managing teams and strategic planning, along with his broadcast experience, would ensure he would hit the ground running.
"The team has achieved so much in the past four years and I can't wait to get my teeth stuck into it and take it to the next level," he said, adding there were exciting times ahead for the station with an FM radio licence in the pipeline.
"Timing is everything and having recently moved to the region, this provides me with a wonderful opportunity to contribute to an exciting growth project in an industry I love," he said.
Locals and businesses keen to be involved in RMR's next phase are being urged to contact Mr Miller to see how they can be of support.
"We are so grateful to this community for the support it's show so far, we will need more partners as move forward into this exciting new phase," Pauline McLeod said.
"We have also just inducted three new volunteers over the past couple of weeks, so more new shows will be going live over the coming weeks."
Radio Margaret River welcomes new volunteers - if you'd like to be involved, contact Programme Manager Pip Mattiske via programming@radiomargaretriver.com
To view the RMR programming schedule visit www.radiomargaretriver.com where you can tune in or download the IHeart radio app to listen.
