Spectators land sweet spot to 'baywatch'

Organisers of the inaugural Geo Bay Yahava KoffeeWorks Cool Water Classic ocean swim say the event is the West Coast's own version of 'Bay-watch'.
"There are no other major Australian ocean swims where spectators can get up close to swimmers," Yahava KoffeeWorks owner Claire Thomson said.
"Most other big swims disappear over the horizon, beyond sight of us landlubbers, but this year's swim tracks along our beautiful beach from Dunsborough to Busselton's iconic jetty."
Ms Thomson said spectators would be able to stay with the action throughout the swim, and cheer on the competitors from the beach.
"In fact, we are encouraging the public to come on down and join in the festivities," she said.
"To whet everyone's appetite, Yahava is throwing a beach party at the halfway point."
The Kwik Koffee Krew will set up a 'Beach Lounge', complete with seaside, colourful blow-up lounge furniture and 'lashings' of hot coffee for people watching the swim.
"The halfway point is a transition for many of the relay teams so it will be a great spot to watch swimmer's progress but also there is an opportunity to mingle and chat with competitors."
While they hope to see the 20-kilometre race a permanent fixture on the region's competitive swimming calendar, event organisers said the event was also the ideal way to showcase the region's beautiful beaches.
"This is the perfect South West event," Kwik Koffee Owner Gemma Passmore said.
"We have a team entered and our 'Krew' can't wait to get in the water.
"Like us, many will be swimming for fun and we know friends and family will be at the beach 'baying' them along.
"There are plenty of access points along the beach for spectators, but if you come down to the Abbey Boat Ramp between 8am and midday there will be a big crowd having a lot of caffeinated fun."
The 2023 Yahava KoffeeWorks Geo Bay Cool Water Classic is scheduled to start at the Quindalup Boat Ramp, from 7.00am this Saturday November 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.