Spectators land sweet spot to 'baywatch'

November 8 2023 - 12:19pm
The 2023 Yahava KoffeeWorks Geo Bay Cool Water Classic is scheduled to start at the Quindalup Boat Ramp, from 7.00am this Saturday November 11.
Organisers of the inaugural Geo Bay Yahava KoffeeWorks Cool Water Classic ocean swim say the event is the West Coast's own version of 'Bay-watch'.

