Flag raising marks start of PrideFEST

PrideFEST 2023 officially kicked off in the region this week, as the Shire of Augusta Margaret River hosted a Pride Flag Raising Ceremony and Breakfast.
Shire President Julia Meldrum said the Pride flag, which is now flying over the Shire administration building on Wallcliffe Road, was more than just a symbol.
"It reminds us of our commitment to stand together as a community, united in love, diversity and inclusion," she said.
"By raising the Pride flag today, we're not only celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, but also acknowledging the importance of acceptance and unity in our society."
The ceremony was the first in a series of events taking place in Margaret River over the coming weeks, to coincide with Pride WA's annual PrideFEST celebrations in Perth.
Highlights include a LGBTQIA+ and Gender Diversity Chat at the Margaret River Library (November 14) and the Pride Roller Disco with Drag Queens The Pam Sandwich and Lola Blades (November 18).
Cr Meldrum said the free and accessible events reflected the Shire's committment to creating more welcoming communities, in line with its Access and Inclusion Plan.
"We know that social inclusion is vital for a person's wellbeing and enriches community life.
"May it unite and inspire us to continue working towards a world where everyone can live and love without fear of discrimination and be accepted for exactly who they are."
Info on PrideFEST can be found at amrshire.wa.gov.au/PrideFEST2023
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.