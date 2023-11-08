Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Flag raising marks start of PrideFEST

By Nicky Lefebvre
November 8 2023 - 12:20pm
PrideFEST 2023 officially kicked off in the region this week, as the Shire of Augusta Margaret River hosted a Pride Flag Raising Ceremony and Breakfast.

