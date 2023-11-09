Lotterywest funds to help with emergency relief

The Margaret River Community Centre has been handed a $20,000 Lotterywest grant which will be used to fund crisis and emergency relief for families experiencing financial disadvantage in the community.
Member for Warren-Blackwood Jane Kelsbie MLA said the funds would bolster the number of food hampers and vouchers provided to locals for the upcoming Christmas period.
"I'm delighted the Margaret River Community Centre secured Lotterywest funding for their crisis and emergency relief activities to help families and individuals doing it tough in Margaret River," she said.
"To everyone at Margaret River Community Centre, thank you for your amazing work and ongoing commitment to your community."
The grant will also be used during the year to provide families in need with support such as food, fuel and pharmacy assistance.
In 2022-23, the Centre provided around 19,600 meals, 424 food parcels and 279 food vouchers to people within the Margaret River community, while last Christmas saw 102 hampers distributed, helping more than 260 local people.
