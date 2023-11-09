Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Lotterywest funds to help with emergency relief

November 10 2023 - 9:30am
Jane Kelsbie MLA (left) with Chairperson of MRCC, Jessica Worrall and staff member, Leanne Sutton. Picture supplied.
The Margaret River Community Centre has been handed a $20,000 Lotterywest grant which will be used to fund crisis and emergency relief for families experiencing financial disadvantage in the community.

