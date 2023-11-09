Annual report shows strong future for arts community

Two new members have been appointed to the Board of Arts Margaret River following the release of the 2022/23 Annual Report.
Award winning film and television producer-director Di Drew joins the Board alongside counsellor and mediator Galatee Underwood, who brings years of experience in dispute and conflict resolution, and international human rights.
ArtsMR thanked recently-retired Board member Heath Kelly, saying "his contributions over the last few years have been extraordinary and he will be greatly missed".
After a busy year which saw 259 events showcased to over 31,000 people, President David Shelton praised the efforts of the team.
"Following the agreement with the Shire of Augusta Margaret River to take over all programming and front of house responsibilities at the HEART our management team and staff have worked tirelessly to reactivate the facility and expand its community accessibility."
The group oversaw the delivery of 16 productions, 45 community events, 70 film screenings, 7 exhibitions and over 110 community/commercial hires across the financial year, with 7,200 attendees to its flagship Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival.
Mr Shelton said he was grateful to all personnel and volunteers at the HEART, "but especially to our General Manager Michelle Wright, who has worked closely with Jason Cleary and Phil Bebb from the Shire to make the HEART a welcoming and vibrant venue".
"Our team has been expanded to facilitate our role at the HEART, and as usual they have been delivering in spades," he said.
"Steph Kreutzer has taken on the position of Community Development Support and her impact is being widely lauded by all community groups, while Trevor Brannan continues to provide financial monitoring and advice of the highest level.
"Ex-Board member Christopher Young has moved into the marketing role - with immediately visible impact. Ian Smith is our Volunteer and Event Support Manager without whose endeavours we would not be able to stage the number of events we do.
"Dawn Rybicki and Pam Townshend have also joined the team, rotating through the front desk as Customer Service Operators."
Special mention was made of the ArtsMR volunteers, who represent a large section of the local community across all ages.
"There were 65 volunteers working at the Readers Writers Festival alone. Collectively they worked over 2,600 hours in 2022/23 which equates to over $105,000 of in-kind value! This extraordinary group is central to the organisation's success."
