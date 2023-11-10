Tough going for groms at Gallows

Gallows surf break was the scene of some thrilling surfing late last month, when the Cowaramup Bay Boardriders held their fifth and final competition for 2023 on the last weekend of October.
Well done to all the grommets for giving it a go in challenging conditions and congratulations to all the finalists who each received prizes.
Special mention to our encouragement award winners - Flynn Howarth, Lennox Hayward and Asha Clarke.
The Tens Good Vibes awards went to Isaac Willcox and Olive Hardy, and a shout out to Blake Mulik for helping out our younger boardriders during the day.
Thank you to The West Winds Distillers for sponsoring this event.
To find out more about the club, and upcoming events, visit cowbay.com.au or check out the club's Facebook page.
