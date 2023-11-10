Sculpture by the Bay | Last weeks to enter works

Organisers of the annual Sculpture by the Bay event are urging artists to enter their works as the window for entries closes at the end of this month.
Registrations for the 2024 Sculpture by the Bay exhibition along with the Small Sculpture Prize exhibition opened in September, with organisers confirming a combined prize pool of almost $30,000.
"We would like to thank the sponsors for the 2024 exhibition: The City of Busselton, Braeco Sales, Christian Fletcher Gallery, Private Holiday Homes, Happs Wines, JMW Real Estate, Nature's Atelier, Cape Constructions, Exclusive Escapes, Forest Products Commission and La Lah Cafe.
This very generous sponsorship is a great incentive for artists to throw their hat into the ring and we call on them to enter for the 2024 events.
"We would also like to thank Dianne Laurance for her long association and generosity as the major sponsor of Sculpture by the Bay."
Ms Laurance's contribution has been a major factor in the exhibition's growth and success.
"Her Sculptural Excellence Award will be replaced in 2024 by a $5,000 Sculpture by the Bay Most Outstanding Exhibit award, the sponsor for 2024 being Sculpture By The Bay, whilst the Committee considers a number of exciting possibilities for a new major sponsor for 2025.
"This very generous sponsorship is a great incentive for artists to throw their hat into the ring and we call on them to enter for the 2024 events."
The annual free-to-the-public art exhibitions in Dunsborough continues to grow in popularity and has become a highlight on the region's arts and culture calendar, attracting more than 10,000 people over the three day showcase.
Held as part of the annual Dunsborough Arts Festival along the Dunsborough foreshore, the exhibition last year attracted a world class list of artists exhibiting 56 large works and 43 small sculptures.
The Christian Fletcher Gallery will host the festival's small scale works.
'We want to continue to support the artists and the event in any way that we can," Jenny Fletcher said.
Entries for Sculpture by the Bay and the Small Sculpture Prize are open until 30 November 2023.
Online entry forms for both events can be accessed at www.sculpturebythebay.com.au.
The 2024 Dunsborough Arts Festival, Sculpture by the Bay and Small Sculpture Prize will be held from March 2 to March 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.