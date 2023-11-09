South West team formed for Perth rugby challenge

This coming weekend sees another step forward for the Margaret River Gropers Junior Rugby club when, for the first time, they combine with players from the Busselton, Bunbury, Australind, Albany and Esperance clubs as the 'SW Spirit' team, across four different age groups.
Organiser and Busselton Beetles Seven's coach Ronnie Stevens, has seen the camaraderie grow between the players and clubs during the regular seasons and had the idea to bring them all together.
"Years ago when we first started playing we were quite separate and isolated as clubs, now the players all pitch into help each other out and encourage each other, even play for each other's teams if short of numbers.
"We have such incredible talent down here, and we thought how great it would be to combine them and send up a representative team from the region."
"The Perth teams can be good, they're every well drilled, and hard to beat," Ronnie said.
"But our kids are tough and talented, a really very physical and incredibly skilled bunch.
"They won't back down and we're going to surprise a few teams for sure. But win or lose they'll be better for the experience."
Margaret River Gropers U10s coach Craig Jenkins noted the impact on development of the game in the area.
"For our players to get better they need more opportunities such as this to test themselves against the Perth teams, but now we're working together as clubs to give players these opportunities.
"Being able to play alongside other players from the region, and under other coaches, will broaden their skills and experience, and this can only help grow the game down here.
"For helping young boys and girls to develop great life skills and learn what it's about to be a part of a team, there's no better game than rugby," he said.
