South West team formed for Perth rugby challenge

November 9 2023 - 3:30pm
Oscar, Hyrum, Blake, Rhys, Archie, Barney, Jahli, Cooper, Henry and Paul are joining the South West Spirit to take part in the Perth tournament. Picture supplied.
This coming weekend sees another step forward for the Margaret River Gropers Junior Rugby club when, for the first time, they combine with players from the Busselton, Bunbury, Australind, Albany and Esperance clubs as the 'SW Spirit' team, across four different age groups.

Local News

