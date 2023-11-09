Full house at HEART for cultural presentation

A full house packed out Margaret River HEART last week for the highly anticipated presentation by Dr. Wayne Webb and Stuart Hicks AO.
3,000 Generations and the Next One gave a rare insight into 3,000 generations of Aboriginal culture and history.
Co-presenter and Chair of the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA) Mr Hicks said the audience was invited to consider the resilience of the Wadandi people of the South West, "which has enabled them to manage the land on which we live over the last 60,000 years, and their important role in managing it into the future".
"My sincere thanks and appreciation go to Wayne for sharing his family's stories, his extensive knowledge of the region, and his wisdom," he said.
"I also thank Traditional Custodian and Red Ochre Award-winning artist, Sandra Hill, for her moving Welcome to Country."
The evening also included the announcement of a partnership between the MRBTA and Undalup Association to deliver the 2025 Bunuru Festival, which promotes and champions Wadandi culture.
"We felt it was important to bring [the event] to a broad audience as we recognise that MRBTA is part of this community and has a role to play in it," Mr Hicks said.
"Through our Capes Foundation, we are committed to sustaining and building on the values this place holds dear - cultural, social, environmental, heritage, economic, and, of course, the 60,000 years of Wadandi custodianship of this special place."
The Capes Foundation will in coming weeks release a recording of the presentation along with a suggested reading list to help with further understanding and education.
