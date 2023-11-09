Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Full house at HEART for cultural presentation

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Stuart Hicks AO and Dr Wayne Webb at the Margaret River HEART. Picture by Ovis Creative.
A full house packed out Margaret River HEART last week for the highly anticipated presentation by Dr. Wayne Webb and Stuart Hicks AO.

