Kids cook cakes for our cockatoos

Last Monday November 6, Room 7 and 8 students from Cowaramup Primary School organised a fundraiser, including a bake sale with many sweet treats to raise money for the black cockatoos at the Kaarakin Black Cockatoo Conservation Centre.
The Year 5 and 6 students have been collaborating with Nature Conservation Centre, trying to get people to understand how important it is to help these black cockatoos.
All the students, staff, and parents worked together to set up a fantastic fundraiser at recess.
It was successful with many magnificent, mouth-watering treats.
It was amazing as all the students and teachers got a snack, as well as raising money to help support and save the majestic black cockatoos.
Asha Kruger, an enthusiastic cake eater, shared her thoughts saying, "It was amazing to see how the school community came together for a higher cause such as these birds."
Later that day, all the money that was raised was counted up by students and teachers.
Surprisingly, they raised over $500.
This money will go towards the adoption of 17 black cockatoos from the Kaarakin Black Cockatoo Conservation Centre.
This will help the process of the black cockatoos being released back into the wild.
As a whole, the community, students, and teachers volunteered to help these lovely black cockatoos.
Now, we can all see how important it is to raise money for any endangered species such as these birds by doing a cake sale or even a lemonade stand.
