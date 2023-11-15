Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Kids cook cakes for our cockatoos

By Elizabeth Cockburn - Cowaramup Primary
November 15 2023 - 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowaramup Primary School students Elizabeth, Lille, Leila and Finn selling their baked goods. Picture supplied.
Cowaramup Primary School students Elizabeth, Lille, Leila and Finn selling their baked goods. Picture supplied.

Last Monday November 6, Room 7 and 8 students from Cowaramup Primary School organised a fundraiser, including a bake sale with many sweet treats to raise money for the black cockatoos at the Kaarakin Black Cockatoo Conservation Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.