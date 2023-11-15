Taiwan trip strengthens school bonds | Photos

Three local students have returned from Taiwan after participating in an international youth forum and visiting local sister schools.
Margaret River Senior High School (MRSHS) was the only Australian school invited to present at the 2023 New Taipei City MAGIC forum on sustainability.
Students from nations including the USA, Japan, UK, Germany, Finland, France and Taiwan presented ideas to reduce carbon emissions.
Will Dallimore (Year 11), Lily Field (Year 10) and Lara Sharpe (Year 10) shared their idea to capture carbon dioxide produced during grape fermentation for re-use with wineries.
MRSHS International Relations Coordinator Angela McCoy said the trio's positive and outgoing personalities helped break down cultural barriers and make new friends.
"We were extremely proud of our students, not just for their product and presentation, but also the way they embraced the experience," Mrs McCoy said.
Project instructor and MRSHS teacher Alex Temby also presented at a lesson plan exchange for teachers hosted by the Asia Eastern University of Science and Technology.
Students stayed with host families and attended lessons at Jui-Fang Vocational School, one of MRSHS's sister schools.
The delegation, including MRSHS Principal Andrew Host, Mr Temby, Mrs McCoy and Theresa Host from Rapids Landing PS visited more than a dozen schools in the New Taipei City region, learning first-hand about teaching methods and technology being used in schools ranging from 30 students to more than 5,000.
