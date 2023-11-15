Region welcomes short stay rental reforms

Changes to WA's short term rental accommodation regulations have been welcomed by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River and the City of Busselton, as well as the region's tourism organisation.
The changes, announced last week by Premier Roger Cook and intended to ease the State's worsening housing crisis, will see a register established for all short-term rental accommodation properties.
The plan will also include an incentive scheme, offered for six months, to encourage property owners to return short-stay homes to the long term rental market.
To qualify for a $10,000 payment, you must have had an entire property for rent on short-stay booking platforms, such as Airbnb or Stayz, within the past six weeks.
Applicants will also be required to provide a minimum 12-month lease agreement to new, long-term tenants through the Residential Tenancies Act 1987.
The Shire of Augusta Margaret River said the reforms meant rules around the short-term rentals in residential areas could be determined by the Shire.
"The Shire has been advocating for these outcomes for some time, as it means holiday homes can be managed by the Shire, in a way that is best for our community.
"Property owners wanting to rent their property on a short-term basis will need to register their property with the State Government before undertaking advertising or taking bookings, including via online platforms."
The Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA) said the organisation and its members had championed careful management of the issue for the benefit of the region.
"A number of these initiatives are aligned with MRBTA's advocacy, which calls for considered regulation of the sector to ensure that visitors have a quality experience, negative impacts on residents are minimised, and competition with other short term accommodation providers is fair."
The City of Busselton said the proposed $10,000 incentive was consistent with the Council's formal position in response to the rental crisis, and said local councils had "limited powers" to assist residents impacted by lack of affordable housing.
Unoccupied dwellings made up 22 percent of the available housing in the Busselton region on the latest census night.
"The City has done its best with a range of practical and advocacy measures to address short and long-term housing needs, including sending a plea to registered holiday home owners in August 2022 to consider returning their properties to the long-term market," Mayor Phill Cronin said.
"The City has had its own registration system and requirement for development approval in place for over a decade.
"It is pleasing to see that the proposed reforms recognise the important role short-term rental accommodation plays in the tourism accommodation sector in regional communities and is allowing for a localised approach."
Further information on the STRA Incentive Scheme, including maximum rent chargeable by location, development planning approval reforms and the STRA Register, can be found at www.wa.gov.au/STRA-initiatives
