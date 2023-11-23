Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Experts to lead excursion

November 23 2023 - 12:03pm
Lauren Scanlon, Friends of Wooditjup Bilya coordinator is urging locals to be part of the restoration project. Picture supplied.
The next free event is just around the corner in Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's exciting new initiative aimed at inspiring locals to cherish and care for the Margaret River.

