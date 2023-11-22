Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Gracetown community flying into fourth festival

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 22 2023 - 12:28pm
The Gracetown Kite Festival will be held on Sunday November 26, from 2pm to 5pm on the Gracetown Oval. Picture by Jude Peregrine.
The Gracetown Kite Festival will be held on Sunday November 26, from 2pm to 5pm on the Gracetown Oval. Picture by Jude Peregrine.

The fourth annual Gracetown Kite Festival is set to paint the skies above Gracetown Oval all the colours of the rainbow on the last Sunday in November.

