Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
South West farmers get hands-on with soil tests

November 23 2023 - 12:28pm
Geographe farmers having some fun, while learning how to take accurate soil samples on the farm. Picture supplied.
You'd never put oil in your car without checking your dipstick, and the same is true with applying fertiliser on farms. Knowing what's in your soil before you start applying nutrients is vital.

