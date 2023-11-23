Aussie rock icon fired up for Margaret River show

One of Australia's great musical success stories, American-born Diesel, aka Mark Lizotte, has spent three decades weaving an effortlessly magic musical touch into his rock and blues-fuelled sounds, both as part of the band Johnny Diesel & The Injectors and, more recently, as a solo artist.
With multiple #1 ARIA charting albums under his belt, six ARIA award wins and millions of streams alongside a legion of fans, Diesel creative skillset also expands beyond his own projects, with the talented singer, songwriter and guitarist also renowned for his work as a producer and multi-instrumentalist.
Now set to wow fans once again with his new album 'Bootleg Melancholy', he shows no signs of slowing down, with his extensive national tour in early 2024 marking the beginning of another busy year for the creative powerhouse.
"It's always exciting bringing a song into the live realm," he said. "A lot of times I want to record it again after touring it! It's also like bringing new friends into the fold with old friends.
"And I'm most excited to feel the reaction from the audience with the new songs, it's always a 'butterflies in the stomach' kind of feeling - but I thrive on that."
DIESEL performs live at the Margaret River HEART from 8pm-10.15pm with 20-minute interval on Saturday March 23, 2024.
Children under the age of 18 years must be accompanied by an adult as the bar will be open. Please note babies or children under four years of age will not be admitted.
Tickets (A Reserve FOREVER: $93.30, B Reserve COME TO ME: $85.30, C Reserve LOOKING FOR LOVE: $78.30) are available at www.artsmargaretriver.com
