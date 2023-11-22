Taking stock of Arts Margaret River history

Margaret River's very own musicians have banded together to deliver an afternoon of peace, love and music to raise funds for the publication of a book chronicling the history of the arts community.
Dubbed 'Bookstock', the event will be held at the Cowaramup District Social Club this Sunday November 26 from 12.00 noon until 7.00pm.
Arts Margaret River Life Member, Heather Locke OAM has spent the last two years writing the 300 page fully illustrated book - ARTS connecting MARGARET RIVER - as a 50th birthday present to the arts organisation.
"Writing our history and recalling some of the characters in 'the arts' has been a pleasure," she said.
"We are all the richer for those musicians who have made their homes amongst us. At 'Bookstock' they will share their musical talents and make some more wonderful musical memories. My heartfelt thanks to all."
Heather told the Mail that all research, editing, stories, artwork, music, photography and even a recipe had been donated, with only a designer and printing costs to be covered for the expansive, full colour book.
As part of the gift, she will cede manuscript copyright and pass on all remaining books as a major fundraiser in their Golden Anniversary year.
Local musician Scott Wise is at the helm of 'Bookstock' and the long list of local acts on board.
"We have many acts who have been associated with Heather's good work over the years, dating back to the 1970s," he said.
"Everybody is volunteering their brief set and the variety is huge, from current songwriters, jazz and blues, country music, classical, the Margaret River Concert band with special guests and even a little rock band set at the end for dancing. We won't get a lineup like this again and for $20.00 it's great value."
Many on the lineup have enjoyed a long history of playing for Arts Margaret River, from the early days of the Cultural Centre, to the Sunday Sundowners in Pioneer Park and the Young@HEART foyer performances each Monday.
As well as the Margaret River Concert Band, acts including Deb Spoons Perry, Michelle Spriggs, The Nomadics, Doxy and South West Swing, Mike Goodwin, Burke & Wise, Tony Lane, Vanya Cullen, Miranda Aitken with Dorothy O'Reilly, Graeme & Robbie and Spontaneous Folk will perform.
Even Graham 'Nocka' Noakes, who was one of the first acts to ever grace the Cultural Centre stage, will lend his talents to 'Bookstock'.
The Cowaramup Club bar and kitchen will be open all afternoon. Tickets will be available at the door from 11.30am or book online at trybooking.com/CMZAM
