Thursday, 23 November 2023
Taking stock of Arts Margaret River history

By Nicky Lefebvre
November 22 2023 - 12:43pm
Scott Wise, Nocka Noakes and Heather Locke ahead of the upcoming 'Bookstock' event at Cowaramup District Club this Sunday. Picture by Nicky Lefebvre.
Margaret River's very own musicians have banded together to deliver an afternoon of peace, love and music to raise funds for the publication of a book chronicling the history of the arts community.

