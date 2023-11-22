Carols in the Park returns to high school oval

Margaret River's beloved annual Christmas Carols in the Park event will once again take place in the grounds of Margaret River High School next month.
Held at Reuther Park in previous years, the event moved to Gloucester Park before relocating to the High School, a decision praised by much of the community.
"We are so looking forward to this year's Christmas Carols in Margaret River, now in it's 17th year," Surfside Church Pastor Jack Hough said.
"During this special evening there will be over 250 performers, singers, musicians and choirs, and all community volunteers. We are so blessed to have our local community rally together to celebrate this amazing Christmas event...it's going to be awesome!"
Christmas Carols in the Park will be held on the Margaret River SHS oval on Friday December 8, from 7:00pm to 8:30pm.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic rug, while food, drinks and candles will be available for purchase on the night.
