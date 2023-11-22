Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Carols in the Park returns to high school oval

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 22 2023 - 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christmas Carols in the Park will be held on the Margaret River SHS oval on Friday December 8, from 7pm to 8.30pm.
Christmas Carols in the Park will be held on the Margaret River SHS oval on Friday December 8, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Margaret River's beloved annual Christmas Carols in the Park event will once again take place in the grounds of Margaret River High School next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.